Euro 2020 qualifiers: Bates & Devlin added to Scotland squad

Euro 2020 qualifier: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Sheffield Wednesday's David Bates and Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin have been added to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

The defensive duo were called up by Steve Clarke after Norwich City's Grant Hanley and another Wednesday player, Liam Palmer, pulled out through injury.

Bates has not played since earning his fourth cap against San Marino in March.

Devlin, meanwhile, has yet to make his Scotland debut cap despite having been called up to previous squads.

The duo will compete with Wigan Athletic's Charlie Mulgrew and Liam Cooper of Leeds United for starts against Russia at Hampden on Friday, 6 October and Belgium at the same venue three days later.

Devlin, 25, made his first league appearance of the season after injury in Aberdeen's 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County on Saturday.

Bates, 22, is on loan at English Championship side Wednesday from Hamburg but has played just once this season in the EFL Cup.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: David Bates (Sheffield Wednesday), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Mikey Devlin (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Matt Phillips (West Brom) Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)