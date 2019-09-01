Andre Ayew: Ghana forward to stay at Swansea City

Andre Ayew has scored once for Swansea City this season

Swansea City's record signing Andre Ayew is to remain with the Championship club.

The Ghana forward spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce and had been expected to leave this summer.

Ayew, 29, said he had received offers from several clubs ahead of Monday's European transfer deadline but had opted to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

"The club was aware of the options, but made it clear they wanted me to stay," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my football at Swansea and I'd like nothing more than to stay part of this squad.

"I feel at home here and sometimes you have to go with what your heart is telling you. I believe we can achieve great things. I'm ready to continue and go for it.''

Ayew impressed after joining Swansea in 2015, with his form earning him a £20.5m move to West Ham in 2016.

He returned to Swansea in a club-record deal in January 2018, but could not save them from Premier League relegation and joined Fenerbahce on loan in July, 2018.

Ayew started in Swansea's 1-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday which saw them go top of the Championship table.