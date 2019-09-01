Serie A: Lazio and Roma share points in Rome derby

From the section

Aleksandar Kolarov opened the scoring from the penalty spot

Luiz Alberto scored a second-half equaliser as Lazio secured a point in a pulsating Rome derby with Roma.

Roma took the lead when Aleksandar Kolarov struck from the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handled inside his own area.

Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa both hit the post minutes later as Lazio searched for the leveller, while Nicolo Zaniolo remained a threat for Roma.

The equaliser eventually came when Alberto smashed in Immobile's cutback.

Lazio dominated possession but Roma proved their credentials when the impressive Zaniolo hit the post in the fourth minute.

Both sides showed attacking intent in a fierce contest which produced 34 shots, including six attempts which found the woodwork.

The hosts thought they had claimed all three points in stoppage time when Manuel Lazzari found the back of the net from close range, only for it to be disallowed for an earlier offside.

The result sees Lazio climb into second in Serie A, while Roma move up to 11th.