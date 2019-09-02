Quiz: Do you remember these deadline-day transfers?
BBC Scotland pundit Neil McCann explains the factors behind Celtic's 2-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox in the first Old Firm game of the season.
Rory Hutchinson crossed twice on his first Test start as Scotland marked their final outing before the Rugby World Cup squad is named with a comfortable victory over Georgia.
How did you rate the players at Ibrox as Neil Lennon's Celtic beat Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the first Old Firm game of the season.
Kim Little took 37 Scotland appearances to score her first five international goals. Against Cyprus, she scored that amount in just 68 minutes.
BBC Scotland analyses Craig Levein's second stint in charge of Hearts - two years to the day since he was reappointed.
Being a footballer, policemen, tour operator, football agent, business consultant and a masters student has prepared Tony Asghar for life as Dundee United's sporting director.
Fraser Fyvie tells BBC Scotland about the physical and mental obstacles he has had to overcome after signing a short-term deal with League Two side Cove Rangers.
European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew on the pressure of leading the team at home, the lack of Scots, and dreaming up speeches in bed.
