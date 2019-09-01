Euro 2020 qualifiers: James McCarthy among four Republic of Ireland withdrawals

McCarthy moved to Crystal Palace in the summer after a long injury-affected spell at Everton

James McCarthy is among four withdrawals from the Republic of Ireland squad for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

McCarthy, 28, returned to action recently after a long spell out and Mick McCarthy has agreed to let him focus on Crystal Palace duty for now.

Sean Maguire, Matt Doherty and Keiren Westwood have been ruled out by injury.

Luton striker James Collins, Fulham's Cyrus Christie and Burton keeper Kieran O'Hara have been called into the squad.

"I have spoken at length to James [McCarthy]. He has recently moved to Crystal Palace and is only back playing," said the Republic manager.

"James is completely free of injury but the intensity of the Switzerland game was always going to be too much for James and we discussed that.

"Like James, Keiren Westwood will work away now at his club and we will see how they are before we go to Georgia and Switzerland next month."

McCarthy hasn't played for the Republic since a World Cup qualifier win in Moldova in October 2016.

Preston striker Maguire has been ruled out by a freak eye injury after he was struck in the face by a ball in club training last week.

Wolves wing-back Doherty missed his club's game against Everton on Sunday because of a knee injury while keeper Westwood also has a knee injury.

The Republic squad assembled in Dublin on Sunday and will begin training on Monday as they prepare for the contest against Switzerland and the home friendly against Bulgaria five days later.

The Republic are top of Group D with 10 points from four games, five points ahead of second-placed Denmark who have a game in hand, with Switzerland on four points from two matches.