Italian Serie A
Cagliari1Inter Milan2

Cagliari v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Cagliari

  • 90Olsen
  • 19PisacaneBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCastroat 75'minutes
  • 23CeppitelliBooked at 68mins
  • 15Klavan
  • 18NándezBooked at 88mins
  • 6Rog
  • 4NainggolanBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCigariniat 85'minutes
  • 21IonitaBooked at 76mins
  • 33Pellegrini
  • 9CerriSubstituted forSimeoneat 45'minutes
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 2Pinna
  • 3Mattiello
  • 8Cigarini
  • 14Birsa
  • 17Oliva
  • 20Aresti
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 26Ragatzu
  • 29Castro
  • 56Romagna
  • 99Simeone

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 86mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forGodínat 79'minutes
  • 8VecinoSubstituted forBarellaat 69'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 21mins
  • 12Sensi
  • 18AsamoahBooked at 45mins
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forPolitanoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 11Sánchez
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 23Barella
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 46Berni
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luca Ceppitelli.

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Attempt saved. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a headed pass.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).

Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.

Booking

Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).

Attempt blocked. Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Booking

Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).

Substitution

Substitution, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).

Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Antonio Candreva.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Booking

Artur Ionita (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).

Substitution

Substitution, Cagliari. Lucas Castro replaces Fabio Pisacane.

Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Goal!

Goal! Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Matías Vecino.

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).

Booking

Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan22006156
2Juventus22005326
3Torino22005326
4Lazio21104134
5Genoa21105414
6Bologna21102114
7Hellas Verona21102114
8Sassuolo21015323
9Parma21013213
10Napoli21017703
11Atalanta21015503
12Brescia21011103
13AC Milan21011103
14Udinese210123-13
15Roma20204402
16Fiorentina200246-20
17SPAL200224-20
18Cagliari200213-20
19Lecce200205-50
20Sampdoria200217-60
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories