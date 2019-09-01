Match ends, Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2.
Cagliari v Inter Milan
-
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 90Olsen
- 19PisacaneBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCastroat 75'minutes
- 23CeppitelliBooked at 68mins
- 15Klavan
- 18NándezBooked at 88mins
- 6Rog
- 4NainggolanBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCigariniat 85'minutes
- 21IonitaBooked at 76mins
- 33Pellegrini
- 9CerriSubstituted forSimeoneat 45'minutes
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 2Pinna
- 3Mattiello
- 8Cigarini
- 14Birsa
- 17Oliva
- 20Aresti
- 22Lykogiannis
- 26Ragatzu
- 29Castro
- 56Romagna
- 99Simeone
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 86mins
- 37Skriniar
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forGodínat 79'minutes
- 8VecinoSubstituted forBarellaat 69'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 21mins
- 12Sensi
- 18AsamoahBooked at 45mins
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forPolitanoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 5Gagliardini
- 11Sánchez
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luca Ceppitelli.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt saved. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a headed pass.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.
Booking
Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Booking
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Antonio Candreva.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Booking
Artur Ionita (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Lucas Castro replaces Fabio Pisacane.
Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Matías Vecino.
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Booking
Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.