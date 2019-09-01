Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2.
Atlético Madrid v Eibar
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 6Koke
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 45'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 11LemarSubstituted forRiquelmeat 78'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forParteyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 5Partey
- 16Herrera
- 18Felipe
- 20Machín Pérez
- 32Riquelme
Eibar
- 1DmitrovicBooked at 69mins
- 24Tejero
- 6ÁlvarezSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 55'minutes
- 4Ramis
- 23Arbilla
- 8Diop
- 10Expósito
- 21LeónSubstituted forCorrea Silvaat 86'minutes
- 14OrellanaBooked at 15mins
- 22InuiBooked at 4mins
- 19Dias de OliveiraSubstituted forKikeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Escalante
- 7González Casín
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 13Rodríguez
- 16De Blasis
- 17Kike
- 20Correa Silva
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 56,664
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Iván Ramis (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Ramis with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Rober Correa replaces Pedro León.
Hand ball by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces João Félix.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Thomas Lemar.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Tejero with a cross.
Hand ball by Kike García (Eibar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.