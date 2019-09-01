Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid3Eibar2

Atlético Madrid v Eibar

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6Koke
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 45'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 11LemarSubstituted forRiquelmeat 78'minutes
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forParteyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 5Partey
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 32Riquelme

Eibar

  • 1DmitrovicBooked at 69mins
  • 24Tejero
  • 6ÁlvarezSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 55'minutes
  • 4Ramis
  • 23Arbilla
  • 8Diop
  • 10Expósito
  • 21LeónSubstituted forCorrea Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 14OrellanaBooked at 15mins
  • 22InuiBooked at 4mins
  • 19Dias de OliveiraSubstituted forKikeat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Escalante
  • 7González Casín
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 16De Blasis
  • 17Kike
  • 20Correa Silva
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
56,664

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Iván Ramis (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Ramis with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Eibar 2. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Rober Correa replaces Pedro León.

Hand ball by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces João Félix.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Thomas Lemar.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Tejero with a cross.

Hand ball by Kike García (Eibar).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

