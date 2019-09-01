Irish Premiership: Glentoran host Stute in Monday night game

Robbie McDaid (right) hit two late goals as Glentoran snatched victory at Ballymena in their last Premiership game

Glentoran will aim to build on their away win over Ballymena United when they host Institute in Monday's Irish Premiership encounter.

Two late goals from Robbie McDaid earned the east Belfast side their first league win of the season as they overcame last season's runners-up.

Glentoran go into the game seventh in the table on five points - four ahead of 11th-placed Stute.

However, Stute did draw at Coleraine in their last Premiership outing.

After their draw at Coleraine, Institute then came from behind twice to beat PSNI 3-2 in the League Cup in midweek.

Glens summer signing Jonny Frazer scored a hat-trick in the club's 5-1 League Cup win over Ballyclare Comrades on Tuesday and could be in contention for involvement in Monday's league game.

Manager Mick McDermott made nine changes for the cup game after the league win at Ballymena.

Glentoran won three of last season's four Premiership tussles between the clubs with the other game a 3-3 draw at the Brandywell in December.