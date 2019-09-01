Javier Hernandez: West Ham striker set to complete move to Sevilla

Hernandez has started one of West Ham's opening four Premier League games of the 2019-20 season

Javier Hernandez is set to complete a £7.24m (8m euro) move from West Ham to Spanish side Sevilla on Monday.

The 31-year-old Mexico forward handed in a transfer request on Friday and has flown to Spain for a medical.

Hernandez's Hammers future has been uncertain following the arrival of club record signing Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

West Ham signed Hernandez from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £16m in 2017.

A positive start to this season for Manuel Pellegrini's side, coupled with the knowledge Hernandez has less than a year remaining on his contract, has convinced the London club to agree to the player's request to leave.

The former Manchester United man made 55 Premier League appearances for the Hammers, scoring 16 goals, including one, against Brighton, this season.