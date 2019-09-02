Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Wanyama, Tottenham, Aberdeen, Legia, Jones

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tottenham Hotspur have opened the door for Celtic to take Victor Wanyama back to Glasgow, with the Premier League club willing to consider loan offers for their out-of-favour midfielder if they cannot seal a permanent move before the close of the European transfer deadline at midnight. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones was photographed leaving Ibrox on crutches after the 24-year-old was sent-off for a stoppage-time challenge on Celtic's Moritz Bauer in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic. (The Herald)

Celtic are now 1/2 odds-on favourites to win 10 Scottish league titles in a row with bookmakers after securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Evening Times)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says that, while his side need to improve if they want to challenge Celtic this season, it would be crazy to write off the Ibrox side's title hopes on the back of one Old Firm reverse. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has dismissed the importance of his side's win over Rangers at Ibrox, saying his side will treat it like any other. (Daily Record)

Jonny Hayes, the winger who scored Celtic's second goal in their 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox, has described manager Neil Lennon as one of the game's greatest motivators. (Daily Record)

Liam Burt, the 20-year-old midfielder who returned to Celtic from Rangers this summer, tweeted his delight at Sunday's Old Firm result immediately after the full-time whistle, writing simply: "I love you Celtic" with a love-heart emoji. (Evening Times)

Aberdeen left-back Greg Leigh suggests that Celtic and Rangers' involvement in the Europa League group stage could help his side challenge the Glasgow duo for the domestic league title. (Daily Record)

Legia Warsaw, who lost to Rangers in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday, are among those to have offered to help the Glasgow club fight sectarianism after the Ibrox outfit were hit with two punishments from European governing body Uefa for the "racist behaviour" of their fans. (The National)