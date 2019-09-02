Euro 2020: NI's Liam Boyce and Jordan Jones could miss Germany game

Liam Boyce has made two appearances for Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

Liam Boyce looks set to miss Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany, according to Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough.

The striker came off in Albion's win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

"We will get him scanned and will see, but I think he will be out for a few weeks," Clough told the Burton website.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is also a major doubt after being injured in Sunday's defeat by Celtic.

Having come on as a substitute in the Old Firm derby, he left Ibrox on crutches after making a reckless tackle in injury-time on Moritz Bauer.

The former Kilmarnock wide man was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Both players are being assessed by the Northern Ireland medical team before a decision on their fitness is made.

Northern Ireland play Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday evening at Windsor Park before taking on the Germans at the same venue on Monday.

Striker Paul Smyth withdrew from the squad last week with injury and was replaced by Shayne Lavery, while Hearts defender Michael Smith is a major doubt with a hamstring injury.

Michael O'Neill's side are top of Group C, having won all four of their opening qualifying matches home and away to Estonia and Belarus.