Bobby Duncan: Liverpool agree deal to sell forward to Fiorentina

Bobby Duncan was part of Liverpool's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA and also scored in the 6-0 friendly defeat of Tranmere in July

Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan is close to joining Italian side Fiorentina on a permanent transfer.

Fiorentina had a loan move rejected but have now agreed a fee of 2m euros (£1.8m) with a 20% sell-on clause.

Duncan, 18, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club's under-18 side last season.

Last week, the Reds rejected accusations made by the Duncan's agent of "mentally bullying" the teenager.

Agent Saif Rubie claimed England Under-18 international Duncan, who is the cousin of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, has been kept at the club against his will, comments the club described as "unfounded allegations".

It is understood Fiorentina's original loan offer did not include a commitment to buy Duncan or any penalty clauses if the forward did not play.