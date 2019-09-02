Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Roma set to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has featured in three of Arsenal's four games this season but has only started once

Roma have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a season-long loan deal.

The Italian club will pay a loan fee and the 30-year-old's wages, but there is no option or obligation to buy the Armenia international.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal involving Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

He has scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan featured as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham, but has now travelled to the Italian capital to finalise his move.

His playing time at Emirates Stadium was likely to be limited this season and Arsenal boss Unai Emery plans to use his departure as a chance to give more minutes to young players.

The Premier League club also remain open to letting defender Shkodran Mustafi go before Monday's transfer deadline - but it looks unlikely the 27-year-old German will leave.