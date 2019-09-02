Bernard Sun: Birmingham City sign free agent attacking midfielder
Birmingham City have signed free agent Bernard Sun on a two-year contract,
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder left Spanish side Estudiantes de Murcia in the summer and has been training with Blues during pre-season.
A former China Under-18 international, Sun was born in Beijing, but moved to Germany when he was seven and has a German passport.
He came through the youth ranks at Kaiserlautern before joining Eisbachtal and then moving to Spain.
