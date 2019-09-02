Arvin Appiah: Nottingham Forest winger joins Almeria for £8m

Arvin Appiah
Arvin Appiah has won international honours for England from Under-16 through to Under-19 level

Teenage Nottingham Forest winger Arvin Appiah has joined Spanish second-tier side Almeria for £8m.

The 18-year-old only signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club in January, but has agreed a five-year contract with his new team.

England youth international Appiah had been heavily linked with a move abroad, as well as Manchester United.

Appiah made a goalscoring debut against Burton in the Carabao Cup last season but played just eight games for Forest.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories