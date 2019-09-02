Jan Mak returns for short-term deal with Seychelles

Seychelles have World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year

Veteran Dutch coach Jan Mak has returned to take over the Seychelles just four days ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Thursday.

His short-term appointment was announced by the Seychelles Football Federation general secretary George Bibi at a weekend press conference.

The 74-year-old Mak will take charge of the team for the two-legged tie against Rwanda and then the qualifiers against South Sudan at the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries.

Seychelles host Rwanda on 5 September and then travel to Kigali for the return match five days later.

They will play South Sudan away first and then at home in the next Fifa international window between 7 and 15 October.

Mak was asked to step in after a decision not to renew the contract of previous coach Gavin Jeanne but the well-travelled Dutchman is to only stay for two months.

Mak was Seychelles coach from 2008 to 2009, including the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, and then returned to the island 12 months later to help them in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Most of Mak's career has been spent coaching in Scandinavia but he was an assistant to legendary Dutch coach Rinus Michels at the 1992 European Championship where the Netherlands lost on post-match penalties to Denmark in the semi-finals.