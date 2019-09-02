Seydou Doumbia: Ivorian returns to Switzerland with Sion

Seydou Doumbia has not played for Ivory Coast since 2017

Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia has joined his tenth overseas club as he returned to the Swiss Super League with FC Sion.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Spanish side Girona this summer and signs a one-year contract with Sion.

"I look forward to seeing him in action for FC Sion jersey. He has long been a dreaded opponent and he is now one of ours," club president Christian Constantin told the club website.

Despite arriving with a great reputation and excitement, the product of Ivorian side Athlétic d'Adjamé only managed two goals in 22 appearances for the Catalan club.

Doumbia who played at Toumodi, giants Asec Mimosas and AS Denguele before leaving his homeland for Japan in 2006.

He had spells at Kashiwa Reysol, Tokushima Vortis and Switzerland before his 2010 move to CSKA Moscow, where he scored 84 goals in 130 games.

After winning two league and four domestic titles in Russia, the Ivorian switched to Italian side AS Roma in January 2015.

He made only 13 appearances for Roma before returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan in August 2015, scoring five goals in 13 appearances.

Another loan spell at English side Newcastle in the second half of the 2015/2016 season ended in a big disappointment as he made only three substitute appearances.

In the 2016/17 season he scored 21 goals in 33 games while on loan with Swiss side Basel, winning the League and Cup double.

He played once in the 2010 World Cup and has nine goals in 39 appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Doumbia was part of the Elephants squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations title, but has not played for his country since 2017.

Doumbia's previous overseas clubs: