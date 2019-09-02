Irish Premiership: Dean Shiels and Cormac Burke depart Coleraine

Shiels scored against Dergview in the sixth round of the Irish Cup in January

Coleraine have confirmed that midfielders Cormac Burke and Dean Shiels have left the club.

Both players signed for the Bannsiders in January but struggled for regular playing time during Rodney McAree's reign as Coleraine manager.

Shiels has only started two games under the returning Oran Kearney while Burke has failed to feature this season.

Burke, who moved to the Showgrounds from Dungannon Swifts, has signed for Institute.

"At this time I see my career taking me in a new direction," Shiels told the club website, "I didn't want to leave without thanking the fans, and all those behind the scenes, for the support I've received during my time at the club.

"Coleraine has close ties to my family and I've had a personal connection with the club since I was a young boy," added Shiels, whose father Kenny managed the Bannsiders for six years.

"I will be looking out for their result every week and wish everyone involved all the best for the future."