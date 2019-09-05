Challenge Cup: Gary Hamilton says Glenavon can turn their season around

Ben Doherty scored against his former side as Coleraine hit four past Glenaon at Mourneview Park

Gary Hamilton says a break from the Irish Premiership can do his Glenavon team "the world of good" after a difficult start to the season.

The Lurgan Blues are preparing to face Fortmartine United in the Scottish Challenge Cup after winning one of their five league games so far.

"You don't become a bad team overnight," said Hamilton.

"This is the same squad that finished third last year so they aren't bad players."

Glenavon travel to the Highland League outfit on Saturday off the back off a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Coleraine and Hamilton hopes the trip to Scotland will give his side a much-needed boost.

The Lurgan Blues have just four points from their opening five Irish Premiership games

"We just need something to click and go on a run," said Hamilton," We're hoping it will benefit the squad having a couple of days away together."

"I keep saying that the only way you can turn this around is by working hard.

"If we make mistakes we have to forget about it and just get on with it. In too many games this season we've went a couple of goals down and let our heads drop.

"They have the quality, but sometimes when the confidence levels are down you can't make that run or find that pass."

Media playback is not supported on this device Lowry hits double as Bannsiders thump Glenavon

After asserting his belief in the squad, Hamilton hopes a positive weekend in Scotland can revitalise his squad's league form.

"Whenever you are going through runs like this it's nice to get away for a weekend," said the former Glentoran and Portadown forward.

"Away from the pitch we'll spend plenty of time together and hopefully that'll get the spirit levels up.

"It will take the focus off the league and they can play with a bit of freedom.

"We're hoping this trip away will do us the world of good and the guys can come back refreshed and ready to go in the league campaign again."

Ballymena United are the other Irish Premiership side in the competition, with their fixture against Rangers Colts scheduled for 18 September.