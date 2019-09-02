Bryan Hughes: Wrexham can bounce back after two defeats, says manager

Bryan Hughes played for Wrexham, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes says he understands the frustrations of supporters but is confident his side can bounce back after two defeats.

Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Stockport County in the National League followed last Monday's 4-2 defeat by Hartlepool.

The Dragons are winless in four games but Hughes hopes they can put that right at home to Maidenhead on Tuesday.

"I felt their frustration and rightly so," he said.

"It's not very often they see us lose games here. We had a chance to win the game on Saturday and we let ourselves down.

"But I think we can bounce back. I've got all the belief in the world in this squad - we've got a good squad here.

"We've got good characters in the building and they're determined to put it right."

Wrexham dropped down to 16th in the National League table after Saturday's first home loss of the season while Maidenhead won 3-0 at Sutton United and are fourth.