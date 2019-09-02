Anthony Ralston: Celtic right-back joins St Johnstone on season-long loan

Anthony Ralston helped Celtic beat AIK in the Europa League play-offs

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is a replacement for Richard Foster, who left to rejoin Ross County after a training ground disagreement with manager Tommy Wright.

Ralston made four appearances for Celtic this season.

But Hatem Abd Elhamed has been brought in from Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Moritz Bauer on loan from Stoke City to fill that position.

Scotland Under-21 international Ralston was on loan to Dundee United last season and had a previous spell with Queen's Park.