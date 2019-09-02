Ryan Kent: Liverpool and Rangers in talks about permanent transfer for winger

Ryan Kent (centre) played for Liverpool during pre-season

Liverpool are in talks with Rangers about the permanent transfer of winger Ryan Kent to the Ibrox club.

The 22-year-old Englishman spent last season on loan to Steven Gerrard's side, making 43 appearances and scoring six goals.

He featured for Liverpool during pre-season but his only competitive game for the English Premier League came in January 2016.

The European champions were reluctant to let the player go out on loan again.

Now it seems Rangers are making a move to bring him north of the border for a transfer fee.

Gerrard has already signed four wingers this summer - Jordan Jones from Kilmarnock, Jake Hastie from Motherwell and Brandon Barker from Manchester City, plus Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool.

Rangers' move comes a day after they fell three points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after losing 2-0 at home to the reigning champions.

Jones and Ojo came on as substitutes in that game at Ibrox.

More to follow.