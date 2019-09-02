Ethan Robson: Grimsby Town sign Sunderland midfielder on loan
League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson on loan until January.
The 22-year-old has played 14 first-team games for the Black Cats and spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee.
Robson follows in the footsteps of Sunderland team-mate Elliot Embleton, who was with the Mariners for 2018-19.
"I think that his experience here was a part in me coming here," Robson told the Grimsby website.
