Ethan Robson: Grimsby Town sign Sunderland midfielder on loan

Ethan Robson made his senior Sunderland debut in the EFL Trophy in September 2016

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson on loan until January.

The 22-year-old has played 14 first-team games for the Black Cats and spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Robson follows in the footsteps of Sunderland team-mate Elliot Embleton, who was with the Mariners for 2018-19.

"I think that his experience here was a part in me coming here," Robson told the Grimsby website.

