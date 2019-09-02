Jake Hesketh: Lincoln City sign Southampton midfielder on season-long loan

Jake Hesketh played in League One and League Two on loan in 2018-19

Lincoln City have signed Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh on loan for the rest of the League One campaign.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Burton and MK Dons, helping the latter win promotion to the third tier.

Hesketh's two Premier League games for the Saints came in 2014, and he has also appeared in the Europa League.

"Having played against Lincoln last season when I was at MK Dons, I could see what the club was about," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.