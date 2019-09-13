Liverpool v Newcastle: Most memorable matches between the sides

Some unforgettable moments over the years

Liverpool v Newcastle - a fixture that has seen bags of goals and plenty of iconic moments.

The two sides meet again at Anfield on Saturday (kick-off 12:30 BST) with Liverpool top of the table having won their opening four games, while Newcastle have improved after a poor start.

Use the ranked list below to put these Liverpool v Newcastle Premier League matches in order of which you think has been the most memorable.

Memorable Liverpool-Newcastle games Rank these six memorable Liverpool v Newcastle games from the Premier League era First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Confirm selection

Newcastle 3-0 Liverpool (November 1993)

Cole scored 34 goals in his first Premier League campaign

Goalscorer: Andy Cole (3)

Kevin Keegan's side, dubbed 'The Entertainers', were playing in their first Premier League campaign in 1993-94 having won the Division One title the previous season.

Liverpool, under Graeme Souness, came to St James' Park as one of the teams expected to challenge for the title but were heavily beaten by Andy Cole's first-half hat-trick in freezing conditions in the north east.

Cole's first two goals were typical poacher's efforts, stretching out a leg ahead of Bruce Grobbelaar on both occasions to convert from six yards out, while his third was side-footed in from similar distance.

Souness lost his job in January and was replaced by Roy Evans. Liverpool ended the season in eighth position while the Magpies secured a third-place finish.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle (April 1996)

The agony and ecstasy - Keegan (slumped next to the water bottles) can't believe what has just happened

Goalscorers: Robbie Fowler (2), Stan Collymore (2); Les Ferdinand, David Ginola, Faustino Asprilla

The greatest Premier League match of them all? The ebb and flow of a highly dramatic contest played on a patchy pitch in front of a raucous Anfield crowd under the floodlights.

Reds legend Robbie Fowler headed in at the back post for the opener, while Newcastle equalised as Les Ferdinand's shot squirmed through David James' hands.

Frenchman David Ginola ran through on goal and coolly slotted in for 2-1, but Fowler equalised in the second half with a beautiful outside-of-the-foot finish.

With the Liverpool players looking for an offside flag, Faustino Asprilla stroked in as James flew out of his goal to put Newcastle in front again, before Stan Collymore converted at the back post from Jason McAteer's low cross for 3-3.

With time running out and John Barnes and Ian Rush playing keep-ball in the opposition half, the ball was squeezed out wide for Collymore to smash home the winner in injury time.

Martin Tyler's unforgettable, hair-raising commentary on Sky Sports reached a crescendo: "Barnes, Rush, Barnes, still John Barnes, Collymore... CLOSING INNNNNNN, Liverpool lead in stoppage time! Kevin Keegan hangs his head, he is devastated."

Liverpool fans went wild in the stands, while their former frontman Keegan slumped over the advertising hoardings in one of the most iconic Premier League moments, knowing the title was slipping away.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle (March 1997)

Manager Kenny Dalglish had a Newcastle shirt thrown onto him by a fan as his side fell 3-0 behind at half-time against Liverpool

Goalscorers: Steve McManaman, Patrik Berger, Robbie Fowler (2); Keith Gillespie, Faustino Asprilla, Warren Barton

Remarkably, the following season saw these two sides share another 4-3 game at Anfield and it was a similar feeling for Newcastle, who now had Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish in charge after Keegan had sensationally quit in January 1997.

The Anfield surface was much better on this occasion and Steve McManaman's opener was excellent, curling in a finish from the edge of the area.

A minute later, Patrik Berger made it 2-0 after Fowler's shot ricocheted back off the post, while the Englishman stabbed home the third ahead of the hesitant Shaka Hislop - all before half-time.

Newcastle came out firing in the second period - Keith Gillespie pulling one back from the edge of the box via a James howler with 19 minutes remaining.

James went walkabout once more, allowing Asprilla to lob in a brilliant finish on 87 minutes and Warren Barton thought he had earned a point a minute later when he poked in for 3-3.

But Newcastle's joy was short-lived as Fowler leapt to meet Stig Inge Bjornebye's cross and plant a header into the bottom corner, as the Magpies finished second to Manchester United in the league. Again.

Newcastle 1-5 Liverpool (December 2008)

Goalscorers: David Edgar; Steven Gerrard (2), Sami Hyypia, Ryan Babel, Xabi Alonso

Rafael Benitez's title-chasing side thumped Joe Kinnear's men 5-1 - Gerrard smacking in the opener off the post, before turning provided for Hyypia's towering header from a corner.

Newcastle pulled one back before half-time through David Edgar's header at the near post, but Babel scrambled in, Gerrard ran through and dinked in his second, while Alonso added the fifth from the penalty spot.

The result cemented Liverpool's place at the top of the table heading into the new year and although they lost just twice during the 2008-09 season, 11 draws cost them dearly, eventually losing the title to Manchester United by four points.

Newcastle 3-1 Liverpool (December 2010)

Carroll scored the third for Newcastle, before going on to join Liverpool a month later

Goalscorers: Kevin Nolan, Joey Barton, Andy Carroll; Dirk Kuyt

When Alan Pardew was appointed Newcastle manager on a five-and-a-half year deal to replace Chris Hughton, few Magpies fans could have hoped for a better start.

Kevin Nolan lashed home the opener before Dirk Kuyt's equaliser for a Liverpool side containing Sotirios Kyrgiakos, Paul Konchesky and David Ngog.

With 10 minutes remaining, Joey Barton nipped in ahead of Glen Johnson and Pepe Reina to poke home the second, while Andy Carroll smacked in a low 25-yarder in injury time.

Roy Hodgson was left rubbing his face in embarrassment on the touchline and was sacked just a month later to be replaced by Dalglish.

Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool (April 2013)

Media playback is not supported on this device Rodgers hails 'outstanding' Reds

Goalscorers: Daniel Agger, Jordan Henderson (2), Daniel Sturridge (2), Fabio Borini

Another Newcastle thrashing at St James' Park at the hands of Liverpool, this 6-0 defeat their biggest at home in the Premier League.

This was Liverpool's first game since striker Luis Suarez was handed a hefty 10-game ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic, but they did not miss the Uruguayan.

January signing Philippe Coutinho was influential, crossing for Danish defender Daniel Agger to head in the opener and Jordan Henderson finished off a fine team move.

It got worse for the hosts in the second half, Daniel Sturridge slotting home from Coutinho's pass and the Englishman then rolling in the fourth from close range.

Fabio Borini came off the bench to score the fifth from Stewart Downing's cut-back and Henderson curled in a free-kick for the sixth.

Liverpool finished seventh in Brendan Rodgers' first season in charge, while Newcastle ended in 16th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.

And some from the pre-Premier League era...

The first real classic between the sides came in December 1909 when they shared an 11-goal thriller, the Reds coming from 5-2 down at half-time to win 6-5 against Newcastle side who were English champions at the time.

In January 1934, the fixture once again saw 11 goals, but this time Newcastle pummelled their opponents 9-2 - the most Liverpool have conceded in a top-flight match.

The 1950-51 season was a memorable one for Newcastle, claiming the FA Cup, and they beat Liverpool 4-2 at Anfield in November, helped by Chilean George Robledo's hat-trick.

In September 1987, Steve Nicol netted a hat-trick as Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners at St James' Park in one of many brilliant performances from a side - featuring John Barnes and Peter Beardsley - that would go on to win the league title in some style.