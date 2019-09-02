Jake Hastie: Rotherham United sign Rangers winger on loan
League One side Rotherham United have signed Rangers winger Jake Hastie on loan until the end of the season.
The Scotland Under-21 international, 20, joined Rangers from Motherwell this summer, making appearances in the Europa League and Scottish League Cup.
Hastie, 20, scored seven goals in 15 games for Motherwell last term after a loan spell with second tier club Alloa.
His form at Fir Park in 2018-19 earned him a nomination for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.
