Adrian Beck: Hamilton Accies sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder on loan

Hamilton Accies' Brian Rice believes he has filled an attacking midfield missing link after signing Adrian Beck from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 22-year-old will spend the season in the Scottish Premiership from the club who play in Belgium's second tier.

"Offensive-midfield is an area we needed to strengthen and I believe we've now done that," boss Rice said.

"He's a good age and he's very sharp on the ball. I think he will settle well in Scotland."

Beck, who began his career with Hoffenheim in his German homeland, has made four appearances for Saint-Gilloise after switching from Ulm 1846 in January but has not played this season for the side who sit joint top of their division.

However, the midfielder believes he has what it takes to make a quick impact in Scottish football and hopes to make his debut at home to champions Celtic a week on Saturday.

"Scotland is a new place for me, but I know the level of physicality this league needs and I believe I'm ready for it," he told Accies' website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.