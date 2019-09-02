Thibaud Verlinden: Bolton sign Stoke winger & Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt

Thibaut Verlinden made his Stoke debut in the EFL Cup against Rochdale in August 2017

Bolton Wanderers have signed Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt on loan until January.

Verlinden, 20, joined Stoke in 2015, but has only played 11 games and spent time on loan with Standard Liege.

Bridcutt, 30, has been with Forest for two years after they signed him from Leeds United, but has not played a first-team game this season.

The Trotters are bottom of League One with minus 11 points.

They have managed just a point from five games after a 12-point deduction before the start of the season.

Bolton were only saved from liquidation last Wednesday when Football Ventures (Whites) Limited took control of the 145-year-old Football League founder members.

Verlinden and Bridcutt are the first signings since Keith Hill was appointed as manager at the weekend.

