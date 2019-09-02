Marcus Forss: AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford striker on season loan

Marcus Forss is reportedly "right up there with the best finishers that Brentford have got"

Brentford striker Marcus Forss has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season, having signed a new four-year contract with the Bees.

The 20-year-old Finn has made three appearances this season, scoring once in a Carabao Cup tie with Cambridge.

Wimbledon boss Wally Downes told the club's website that Forss is "very quick and has an eye for goal".

"Marcus is fine in the air, but he has attributes that are different to a traditional number nine," Downes added.

