Euro 2020 qualifiers: Underdog status suits Republic says James McClean

James McClean says the Republic of Ireland are relishing their underdog status as they prepare to host Switzerland on Thursday night.

The Republic take on the World Cup quarter-finalists in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.

The Swiss are favourites to top qualifying Group D, but McClean says they shouldn't underestimate Ireland.

"The more people that don't give us a chance, the better it is for us," the Stoke City winger said.

"I find that, not just in football, in life.

"If someone questions you and tells you you can't do something, you kind of find that extra motivation to say, 'well, I'm going to show you, I'm going to show you that I can'."

The Republic have demonstrated an ability to shock world football's biggest teams, notably when they beat Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier in October 2015 and Italy at the finals in France the following summer.

"It's nice that we know in the past we can get results against teams like that," added McClean.

"Look, we've got four games coming up now you'd probably say are tougher than the first four we've had, but we're going in top of the league and it gives a nice positive reaction."

'We've got harder games to come'

Meanwhile, Republic boss Mick McCarthy insists he is under no illusions as to the task which lies ahead despite having taken 10 points from their first four games to lead the group.

"We've had a start where we had to get the points that we've got," said the former Wolves manager.

McCarthy has won three and drawn one of his four games in charge since returning as Republic boss

"Denmark was a bonus, but we had to get nine points from the other three games, the two Gibraltar games and Georgia here."

He added: "We've got harder games to come, I'm under no illusions, and that starts on Thursday."

"I probably would [take a point against Switzerland]. They're a good side, but we're not setting up to get a draw, we're going to try to win. But if it turns out we end up with a point, I'll be happy at not being beaten."