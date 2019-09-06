Euro 2021 qualifiers: Northern Ireland U21 0-0 Malta U21

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We created enough to win three games' - Malta hold NI in qualifier

Northern Ireland Under-21s began their bid to qualify for the Euro 2021 finals by being held to a scoreless draw at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday night.

In the first half David Parkhouse scuffed a shot wide, Shea Gordon had a shot blocked and Alfie McCalmont saw his effort deflected wide of the post.

Conor Hazard saved Kurt Shaw's header.

After the break Caolan Boyd Munce fired wide and late in the game Andreas Vella produced fine saves to deny Jake Dunwoody's shot and Parkhouse's header.

Derry City striker Parkhouse squandered a glorious early chance, skewing his attempt off-target from McCalmont's right-wing cross after being left unmarked inside the area.

Shaw forced Hazard into action low down to his left after meeting Jan Busuttil's free-kick.

McCalmont, who made his senior international debut as a substitute against Luxembourg on Thursday, had his drive deflected past the post by Kyle McClean.

Ian Baraclough's side are next in action on Tuesday night when they play Finland away, with their qualifying group also including Denmark, Romania and Ukraine.