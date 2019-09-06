Euro U21 Qualifying
Northern Ireland U210Malta U210

Euro 2021 qualifiers: Northern Ireland U21 0-0 Malta U21

'We created enough to win three games' - Malta hold NI in qualifier

Northern Ireland Under-21s began their bid to qualify for the Euro 2021 finals by being held to a scoreless draw at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday night.

In the first half David Parkhouse scuffed a shot wide, Shea Gordon had a shot blocked and Alfie McCalmont saw his effort deflected wide of the post.

Conor Hazard saved Kurt Shaw's header.

After the break Caolan Boyd Munce fired wide and late in the game Andreas Vella produced fine saves to deny Jake Dunwoody's shot and Parkhouse's header.

Derry City striker Parkhouse squandered a glorious early chance, skewing his attempt off-target from McCalmont's right-wing cross after being left unmarked inside the area.

Shaw forced Hazard into action low down to his left after meeting Jan Busuttil's free-kick.

McCalmont, who made his senior international debut as a substitute against Luxembourg on Thursday, had his drive deflected past the post by Kyle McClean.

Ian Baraclough's side are next in action on Tuesday night when they play Finland away, with their qualifying group also including Denmark, Romania and Ukraine.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2121103034
2Iceland U2111003033
3Armenia U2110100001
4Italy U2100000000
5Sweden U2100000000
6Luxembourg U21200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2111004043
2Liechtenstein U21210114-33
3Azerbaijan U2121012203
4France U2100000000
5Switzerland U2100000000
6Slovakia U21100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo U2122007166
2Turkey U21411279-24
3Austria U2111003123
4England U2111003213
5Albania U21302156-12
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2111002023
2Greece U2111005053
3Scotland U2111002023
4Lithuania U2121013213
5Croatia U2100000000
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria U2111004043
2Poland U2111001013
3Russia U2111001013
4Latvia U21100101-10
5Serbia U21100101-10
6Estonia U21100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U2132015326
2Spain U2111001013
3Montenegro U21201112-11
4Faroe Islands U21201113-21
5Israel U2100000000
6North Macedonia U2100000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway U2111002113
2Belarus U211100100103
3Portugal U2111004043
4Cyprus U2121012203
5Netherlands U2100000000
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2111002023
2Malta U2110100001
3Northern Ireland U2110100001
4Denmark U2100000000
5Romania U2100000000
6Ukraine U21100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2111004043
2Wales U2111001013
3Germany U2100000000
4Belgium U21100101-10
5Moldova U21100104-40
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

