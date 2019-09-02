Celtic's Ewan Henderson joins Ross County on loan

Ewan Henderson is likely to have the chance to develop at Ross County, according to the club's co-manager Stuart Kettlewell

Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson has joined Ross County on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has represented Scotland at youth level and has appeared seven times for Celtic's first-team.

Co-manager Stuart Kettlewell believes Henderson's experience in and around Celtic's first-team will be beneficial.

"We believe he will add a different dimension to us in the middle of the park," he told Ross County's website.

"Obviously coming from Celtic he has an excellent pedigree and is very highly regarded at Celtic Park.

"Hopefully he can come in here and continue to develop and get some game time under his belt."

