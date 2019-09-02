Steven Naismith: Hearts' start to season 'not good enough'

Media playback is not supported on this device Hearts haven't been good enough - Naismith

Hearts forward Steven Naismith says his team's start to the Scottish Pemiership season has "not been good enough".

Craig Levein's men twice relinquished a lead against Hamilton Academical on Saturday as they drew 2-2.

Hearts sit second from bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just two points after four games, and Naismith says things must improve.

"We threw it away at home," said Naismith.

"We've been in good positions in games, the weekend example. Aberdeen was another example where we had a crazy ten minutes and it cost us.

"For a team that wants to be challenging for European places, it's not good enough.

"In terms of the squad we've got and where we should be, talking from a player's point of view, it hasn't been good enough. Simple as that."