Republic of Ireland: Mick McCarthy to pick fringe players for Bulgaria friendly

Luton's James Collins and Sheffield United's John Egan look set to earn Republic of Ireland starts against Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is set to make a number of changes from Thursday's draw against Switzerland for Tuesday's friendly with Bulgaria.

With Thursday's goal hero David McGoldrick and his Sheffield United team-mate Callum Robinson ruled out, Luton's James Collins may earn a debut.

Collins and Scott Hogan are the only recognised strikers left in the squad.

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis is another forward option while Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers could earn his first cap.

With Denmark held to a goalless draw in Georgia on Sunday evening, the Republic remain top of their Euro 2020 group, although Group D is nowhere near decided with McCarthy's side still having to face Georgia and Switzerland away before their concluding qualifier at home to the Danes.

"There will be some changes against Bulgaria and the players understand that," said McCarthy ahead of the Dublin game.

"Those who have travelled with us for the five competitive games without playing know that some of them will get their chances to impress in this match."

The Republic boss admitted that he would have considered including a number of his country's under-21 players but for their involvement in Tuesday's European qualifier in Sweden.

Sheffield United defender John Egan is among those who could be drafted in at Aviva Stadium.

Egan has impressed in the Blades' Premier League campaign and may come in for Shane Duffy or Richard Keogh.

Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie and Burnley's Kevin Long are also in contention to be handed defensive roles.

Ipswich Town's Alan Judge, Preston's Alan Browne, Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda and Charlton's Josh Cullen will all hope to earn midfield action.

Bulgaria go into Tuesday's friendly on the back of Saturday's 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifier thumping by England at Wembley which left them bottom of Group A.