Oli McBurnie: Line drawn under social media video issue, says Steven Reid

Oli McBurnie was "bright" in training, says Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Oli McBurnie has addressed the rest of the Scotland squad after controversy over a social media video.

Footage on Sheffield United's TV channel led to claims that £20m signing McBurnie, who has seven caps, was not keen to join up with the national team.

Steve Clarke's Scotland face Russia on Friday and Belgium next Monday.

"He wanted to speak to everyone and clarify the situation, which was cleared up pretty quickly," said Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid.

"He's here, he's committed, I know he spoke to the manager and the manager's made it clear that anyone that's not committed to being involved in squads then they're not going to be involved.

"He had a few words with the group, trained really well, was really bright."

Blades manager Chris Wilder said last week McBurnie was "proud as he can be" to play for Scotland.

"Hopefully, draw a line under that one now and move on and look forward to the two games because it is a big opportunity for Oli and a big opportunity for the lads that are going to be involved," said Reid.

Scotland and Kazakhstan have two wins and two defeats so far in Euro 2020 Qualifying Group I, while Russia have nine points and Belgium are top with four wins out of four.

"There's no doubt about it, certainly these two games coming up are going to be huge and looking at the next three games, it's going to be three we are going to need to get points," added Reid.