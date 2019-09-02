Jonny Smith: Oldham Athletic sign Bristol City sign winger on season-long loan

Jonny Smith scored five goals in all competitions for Tranmere last season

Oldham have signed Bristol City winger Jonny Smith on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Robins and has spent the previous two seasons away from Asthon Gate.

Smith played 40 times for Tranmere last term and helped Rovers win promotion to League One via the play-offs, having spent 2017-18 on loan at AFC Fylde in the National League.

He began his career with Wrexham before a move to Bristol in May 2016.

