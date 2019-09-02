Brendan Wiredu: Colchester United sign Charlton youngster on loan

Brendan Wiredu played twice in the FA Cup as a substitute last season

Colchester United have signed Charlton Athletic midfielder Brendan Wiredu on loan.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to play a league game for the Addicks, has joined the U's until the start of January.

Wiredu played four times in cup competitions for Charlton last season.

He could make his debut against Gillingham on Tuesday with Tom Lapslie, Harry Pell and Diaz Wright all injured and Brandon Comley and Luke Gambin away on international duty.

