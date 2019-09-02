Liam Walsh: Coventry City sign Bristol City midfielder on loan

Liam Walsh began his career at Everton, having grown up in the city of Liverpool

Coventry City have signed Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh on a season-long loan, subject to English Football League approval.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal in 19 appearances since his move from hometown club Everton, where he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Walsh also had spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before moving to Ashton Gate in January 2018.

"He is a very talented footballer," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

"Liam loves getting on the ball and is comfortable with both feet. He adds another option to our midfield and depth in an important position."

