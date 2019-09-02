Falcao arrival sees Mbaye Diagne sent on loan by Galatasaray

Mbaye Diagne helped Senegal reach the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne has been sent on a season-long loan to Belgian side Club Brugge by Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The move comes despite the 27-year-old scoring 30 goals in 29 Super Lig matches last season to finish as top scorer and helped the Turkish giants to a domestic double.

His switch follows the shock arrival of veteran Colombia striker Radamel Falcao from Monaco.

"I can never forget what we achieved together. Galatasaray will always be a part of me," Diagne wrote on social media.

He failed to score in three matches this season for Galatasaray but could face them in the European Champions League as they are in the same group as Club Brugge.

His contract at the Turkish outfit runs until summer 2023.

The widely-travelled Diagne has previously played in Belgium with Westerlo and Lierse, he also had spells in Italy (AC Bra and Juventus), France (Ajaccio), Hungary (Ujpest), Saudi Arabia (Al Shabab), China (Tianjin Teda) and Turkey (Kasimpasa).

Diagne played five times for Senegal as they finished as runners-up at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.