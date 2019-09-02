France: Matteo Guendouzi called up after Paul Pogba ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifiers

Matteo Guendouzi (right) helped Arsenal come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has received his first France call-up after Paul Pogba was ruled out of their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers through injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps said that midfielder Pogba, 26, has an "ankle problem" after Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Deschamps then called up Guendouzi, 20, for the games with Albania on Saturday and Andorra next Tuesday.

Aymeric Laporte, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe have also been ruled out.

Pogba stayed in Manchester to have the injury assessed, rather than linking up with the France squad.