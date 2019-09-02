Jamie Sendles-White: Crawley bring in defender on one-year deal

Jamie Sendles-White last appeared in the EFL for Swindon in September 2016

Crawley Town have signed defender Jamie Sendles-White on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old started his career with QPR and also had spells with Hamilton, Swindon, Leyton Orient and Torquay.

"Jamie has been training with us for a while and we have been impressed with his qualities and attitude," boss Gabrielle Cioffi told the club website.

"He has an opportunity now to settle down at a club and show us what he is capable of and work hard for a place in the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.