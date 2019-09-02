Dion Donohue: Mansfield Town midfielder's contract terminated after disciplinary investigation

Dion Donohue joined Mansfield in July after leaving Portsmouth

Mansfield Town midfielder Dion Donohue has had his contract terminated following a disciplinary investigation by the League Two club.

Donohue and Jacob Mellis were suspended by the club in August for breaching club regulations.

The action came after police said two men had been released on bail following an incident in Mansfield in August.

Mellis, 28, was subsequently fined two weeks' wages and warned about his future conduct.

Donohue, 25 only joined the League Two side in the summer.

A club statement said: "Following the conclusion of the club's disciplinary investigation, Mansfield Town and midfielder Dion Donohue have agreed that his contract with the club will be terminated with immediate effect."