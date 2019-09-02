Jeremie Frimpong: Celtic sign defender and seek to add Lee O'Connor

Jeremie Frimpong playing for Manchester City's youth team last month

Celtic have signed Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong from Manchester City on a four-year deal.

And the Scottish champions hope to also add Manchester United's Irish defender Lee O'Connor to their squad.

Neither Frimpong, 19, nor O'Connor, 18, have made a first-team appearance for the Manchester clubs.

"It feels amazing to have joined Celtic," Frimpong told Celtic's website.

"I started going on YouTube to watch Celtic, and when they were on TV, I watched the games. Now I can't wait to play at Celtic Park in front of the fans.

"The manager phoned me today and told me that he believes in me and he thinks that what I can do will be good for the team."