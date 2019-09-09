England v Kosovo: Southgate preparing for 'different challenge'
England boss Gareth Southgate expects a "completely different challenge" from Kosovo to that his side faced against Bulgaria on Saturday at Wembley.
England host Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying at Southampton's St Mary's on Tuesday having beaten Bulgaria 4-0.
"It will be a very different style of game," said Southgate.
"Kosovo will be very high pressing, hard working, a more attacking threat than we faced on Saturday. Maybe there will be more space to play up front."
He added: "Whatever we learned from Saturday's game this is a completely different challenge."
England have won all three games in Group A while Kosovo sit a point behind in second place - on eight points - as the only other unbeaten team.
Kosovo's Swiss manager Bernard Challandes wants his players to dream they can extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in his side's first meeting against England.
Only accepted as a member of Uefa and Fifa in 2016, Kosovo have not lost in almost two years - a run of 15 games.
"We are Kosovo and we are here against one of the best teams in the world, in my opinion - the best team in the world," Challandes said.
"I think it is in my philosophy that if we don't dream it is unnecessary to play such games, we should dream and do all that is possible to disturb England.
"For me as a coach it is not easy to have a good mix for the evaluation of this game.
"If I say 'we come to win', I think a lot of people think that is pretentious; if I say 'it is not possible to win against England', I must change my job.
"It is clear for me it will be a very, very hard game but it is a possibility for our very young team to show what is a very, very high level."
TEAM NEWS
England have no fresh injuries, but Southgate could make changes.
"We might freshen the team a bit, that will be important," he said. "We don't need to, everyone is fit and available. We need to make sure we get the balance right.
"We need to get the right attacking and defending profiles to make sure we win the game."
Southgate did confirm that captain Harry Kane will start after scoring a hat-trick against Bulgaria to move to 25 goals for his country, one ahead of World Cup winner Geoff Hurst.
MATCH FACTS
- England and Kosovo have never previously faced each other in an international match.
- England have avoided defeat in each of their last 42 Euro and World Cup qualifying matches (W33 D9 L0), since losing 0-1 to Ukraine in October 2009.
- This is England's second match at St Mary's Stadium and first since October 2002, when they drew 2-2 with Macedonia in a Euro 2004 qualifier. They also played at Southampton's old ground, The Dell, for one game in March 1901, winning 3-0 against Ireland.
- Kosovo are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions (W10 D5) and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since May 2018.
- England have not lost a home competitive match not played at Wembley since the same day Charlie Chaplin released his final silent film Modern Times in February 1936, when they lost 2-1 to Wales at Molineux in a Home Nations match - they are unbeaten in 29 games since (W23 D6 L0).
- Milot Rashica has had a hand in more goals than any other Kosovo player in Euro 2020 qualifiers (2 goals, 1 assist), also creating five goalscoring chances in the process.
- Marcus Rashford has scored in all three of his home England internationals played away from Wembley, netting at the Stadium of Light against Australia, Elland Road against Costa Rica and the King Power against Switzerland.
- Harry Kane has scored 18 goals for England while wearing the captain's armband - only Alan Shearer (20), Bryan Robson (20) and Vivian Woodward (23) have scored more such goals for the Three Lions.