Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Bournemouth, West Brom

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic will face legal action "within weeks" from lawyers representing more than 100 survivors over systematic sexual abuse at their feeder club. (The Times)

Celtic missed out on signing winger Jordon Ibe on loan after Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe decided against allowing the 23-year-old to leave to regain his match fitness after falling behind Harry Wilson and Scotland international Ryan Fraser in the pecking order at the Premier League club. (Evening Times)

Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans is poised to finalise a move to Kilmarnock after the out-of-favour 32-year-old was released by Rangers. (Daily Record)

Rangers fear Jordan Jones faces months on the sidelines after his wild swing at Celtic's Moritz Bauer that led to the winger being sent off during stoppage time in Sunday's 2-0 Ibrox defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's European Championship double-header after injuring himself during his tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer that led to a red card on Sunday. (The Herald)

Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed has revealed he played through the pain of "a fracture" and having only trained for 10 days to help the Scottish champions beat Rangers in Sunday's Glasgow derby. (Evening Times)

Israel coach Andreas Herzog has revealed that Nir Bitton is likely to miss out on his side's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Macedonia and Slovenia after the injury that forced Celtic's stand-in centre-half to be substituted in Sunday's win over Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Aaron Hickey was withdrawn from the Scotland Under-19 squad to play two friendlies against Japan in Spain this week after coaches agreed to rest the 17-year-old over fears of overplaying the left-back who has broken into Hearts' first team. (Edinburgh Evening News)

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips believes he can be the man to fill the void as Scotland's main striker in forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Russia and Belgium. (The National)

Livingston manager Gary Holt has been discharged from hospital after suffering a health scare that led to the 46-year-old missing Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has left his role as head coach at Cruz Azul, the Portuguese having led them to the Mexican League play-off final in December as they chased their first title in more than 20 years and lifting the Super Cup during his two-year tenure. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones and Northampton Saints' Rory Hutchinson will both miss out on selection when Scotland's final 31-man Rugby World Cup squad is announced by coach Gregor Townsend on Tuesday. (Daily Mail, print edition)