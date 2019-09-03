Irish Premiership: Institute coach Sean Friars blasts 'shocking' defending in Glentoran defeat

Institute have picked up one point from their opening five Irish Premiership games

Institute coach Sean Friars has blasted his side's 'shocking' defending after they were thumped 4-0 by Glentoran on Monday night.

The Glens dominated the game at The Oval, with goals by Hrvoje Plum, Robbie McDaid and Antonio Djuric after Caoimhin Bonner's own goal.

"I'm very disappointed - some of the goals we gave away tonight were just shocking defending," said Friars.

"Glentoran were just better than us all over the park."

The result leaves Institute second from bottom after taking one point from their opening five games and, with table-topping Crusaders to come at the Brandywell on Saturday, Friars says his players simply can't afford to switch off at the back.

"It's back to the drawing board," the former Limavady United boss said.

"We'll have to approach the Crusaders game better than we did tonight. They're a top, top team so if we defend like that against them then God knows what it'll be.

"We showed against Coleraine last week how well we can defend, but tonight we didn't do that."