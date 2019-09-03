Jamaica women's team refuse to train or play in payment dispute

Media playback is not supported on this device Jamaica score their first-ever Women's World Cup goal

Jamaica's women's football team have refused to play or train until further notice after claiming they had not been paid.

The decision comes two months after the Reggae Girlz featured in their first-ever Women's World Cup.

In a post on Instagram, forward Khadija Shaw said the refusal to play or train was "about more than just money".

BBC Sport has contacted the Jamaican Football Federation for a response but has not received a reply.

Shaw added: "We are in a position where we we are literally fighting just to get paid by legal agreements.

"[This is] about change, change in the way women football is viewed, especially in Jamaica.

"We deserve more and they can do better. For this reason I, along with my team-mates, won't be participating in any future tournaments until being paid."

Jamaica's appearance at this year's World Cup - where they finished bottom of their group - marked how far the team had come in recent years.

In 2010, the Jamaican Football Federation cut funding to its women's football team, who were unable to play for a long period and then lost their Fifa world ranking as a result.

Defender Allyson Swaby added in her own post on Instagram: "As athletes, we play the game wholeheartedly and with commitment. The monetary incentives can be small and are often not a reflection of the time and dedication we put into our sport.

"We fought for change and became the first Jamaican women's football team to sign contracts with our federation.

"These contracts symbolise the respect we deserve and intend to receive. For this reason, I along with my team-mates, will not be participating in any games or training sessions until the contract has been fulfilled."

The decision comes two days after Zimbabwe's women's team boycotted their Olympic qualifier against Zambia as they are owed allowances.

