Tranmere Rovers: Nicola and Mark Palios to sell minority stake through share issue

Mark and Nicola Palios took a controlling interest in Tranmere in August 2014

Tranmere Rovers chairman and vice-chairman Mark and Nicola Palios have agreed to sell a minority stake to an Indonesian-based investment group.

Santini Group is owned by brothers Wandi, Lukito and Paulus Wanandi and the deal will see Lukito take a seat on the board of the League One club.

Tranmere have enjoyed back-to-back promotions in the past two seasons from the National League and League Two.

The deal has been made possible after the Palios' agree to issue new shares.

"This additional investment is particularly important if the club is to aspire to a sustainable life in the Championship," Mark Palios said in a club statement.

"We were looking for a partner who could help us invest in income-producing assets to sustain the club for the long term, and that is what we believe we have now found."