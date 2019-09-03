Oxford United: Tony McMahon leaves club by mutual consent

Tony McMahon made more than 100 appearances for Bradford City before joining Oxford United

Right-back Tony McMahon has left Oxford United by mutual consent just 14 months after joining the League One club.

The 33-year-old made 10 appearances for the U's following his move from Bradford City in June 2018.

McMahon spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, scoring once in 14 appearances.

"Tony is a good pro, but he knew that he was unlikely to feature here," Oxford head coach Karl Robinson said. "He's now free to find another club."