Rangers: Ryan Kent has found 'a home' at Ibrox after £7m Liverpool exit

Ryan Kent says he feels "at home" back at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent says he wants to put right "unfinished business" from last year after signing a permanent deal with Rangers.

The winger completed a £7m transfer from Liverpool late on deadline day, penning a four-year contract.

Kent scored six goals in 43 appearances for Rangers last season as the club finished nine points behind Scottish Premiership winners Celtic.

"I'm over the moon," Kent told Rangers TV.

"I got a feel for what it was to be a Rangers player, I felt like there was unfinished business from last year and I am hoping to put that right.

"I knew, if I kept myself correct, something good would happen soon and I have been ticking over, keeping myself to myself and this has happened now.

"After last season, I have evolved even more as a player and I think now if I could add that final end product to my game then it is going to be a good season for me and for the team."

Kent admits he is happy to have found a "home" after a period of uncertainty in his career.

Prior to coming on loan to Rangers last season, the Englishman spent temporary spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City, while he also played for Liverpool during pre-season.

"I won't lie - it has been incredibly tough over the summer, but I am a mentally strong person as it is anyway," he said.

"It was massively important to find a home. For the past four years now, I have been on the move to different places and last year was the first time I have felt content with the football club I am at.

"The fans and the people within the team, the coaches, the players, everybody welcomed me with open arms and not just as a player but as a friend. My home is here now."